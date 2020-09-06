As COVID-19 deaths slide, vigilance urged over long holiday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials are urging continued vigilance over the Labor Day holiday weekend, even as the coronavirus pandemic continued on a downward trajectory Saturday with the fewest number of new deaths — about 60 — since mid-July.

Officials have been urging Floridians to wear face masks and observe social distancing throughout the three-day holiday weekend, particularly at beaches and other public places.

On Saturday, the state reported nearly 3,700 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the total number of infections to almost 644,000 since the outbreak began in the spring.