Your Friday Coronavirus Update: Florida Hits 640,000 Cases

Cumulative Cases Tick Up To 640,000

Matthew Peddie

The Department of Health reported 3,259 new cases and 102 new fatalities Friday. The cumulative case count is now 640, 211 statewide.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 11,903 people in Florida.

Hospitalizations for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 are trending down. The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 3,363 hospitalizations statewide, down from a peak in mid July when some 9,500 patients were being treated for COVID-19.

The department of health is also reporting fewer emergency room admissions for COVID-19 symptoms. The latest report shows about 0.5% of Emergency Department visits this week resulted in a hospital admission compared with about 1.3% at the beginning of July.



Here's a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Tourism Revenue In Orange County Remains At Historic Low

Brendan Byrne, WMFE

Orange County revenue collected from tourism is up from last month, but still at historic low levels. County Comptroller Phil Diamond said the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on the tourism industry and unemployment rate in the region.Read more here.

Seminole County inmate with COVID-19 has died

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

A Seminole County jail inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. His case was part of an August outbreak at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford. Read more here.

New jobless claims drop in Florida

Brendan Rivers, WJCT

First time jobless claims dropped by nearly 25 percent last week in Florida. The state still had more new people filing for unemployment benefits than almost all others. Read more here.

Doctors Recommend Getting a Flu Shot Before Possible “Twin-Demic” of Flu, Coronavirus

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

AdventHealth doctors say getting a flu shot has never been more important than it is this year as the flu season will overlap with the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.