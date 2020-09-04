© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lake County Schools posts dashboard showing cases, quarantine numbers

By Joe Byrnes
Published September 4, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT
lakeschoolslogo

The Lake County school district has created a COVID-19 Data Center with case and quarantine numbers for each school.

It shows that one charter elementary school sent all its students home this week.

The public can view a dashboard on the Lake County district's website. And school officials plan to post a weekly tally on Friday afternoons.

As of Thursday, at least nine students and three staff members had tested positive this week.

And more than 270 students were quarantined. Most of those attend Pinecrest Academy Four Corners south of Clermont.

On Monday, after a staff member was positive for COVID-19, all 170 students were assigned to virtual learning.

The principal says they cleaned the campus Monday afternoon and tested all the staff. No one else had the virus.

The students will be back Tuesday.

In neighboring Sumter County, another charter school has been affected. District data shows the Villages Charter School had at least seven students test positive over the past two weeks.

 

 

Tags
coronavirusLake County floridaCentral Florida NewsHealth
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details