© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Seminole County inmate with COVID-19 has died

By Joe Byrnes
Published September 3, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT
John E. Polk Correctional Facility
John E. Polk Correctional Facility

Seminole County inmate with COVID-19 has died

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

A Seminole County jail inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

A Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said the man was in his mid-70's. She declined to release his name, citing medical privacy laws. He died Tuesday afternoon.

His case was part of an August outbreak at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford.

So far 95 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus and 19 staff members.

In addition to other precautions, the jail locked down two of its housing units.

The man who died was treated on Aug. 19 for a cough and sore throat and then tested positive for the virus. 

He was transferred to a hospital on Aug. 24.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details