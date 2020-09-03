© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Hazmat situation at OUC sickens workers

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 3, 2020 at 1:54 AM EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Officials say three people doing maintenance work at an OUC power plant were taken to a hospital after they came in contact with sulfur dioxide.

Utility spokesman Tim Trudell says crews were called to the Stanton Energy Center around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

He says the workers became sick and the plant’s emergency response team was called in and then Orange County Fire Rescue responded.

The three workers were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life threatening. Officials said the cause of the hazmat situation was not immediately known.

