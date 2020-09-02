Your Wednesday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports 2,575 New Cases

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Florida Reports 2,575 New Cases

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Florida Department of Health reported 2,575 new cases in the latest update on Wednesday. The cumulative total of cases is now 633,442 including 7,016 non-residents.

The report for August 31st showed 7,576 new cases, which the DOH said was because of "a one-time historical data submission of 3,842 cases from a large laboratory." The state of Florida cut ties with Quest Diagnostics Tuesday over what Gov. Ron DeSantis called an "egregious" data dump of nearly 75,000 cases.

The state reported 128 new fatalities since the previous report. A total of 11,5o1 residents and 150 non-residents have died from COVID-19.



Here's a roundup of stories you may have missed:

DeSantis Cuts Ties With Quest Diagnostics

Matthew Peddie & Abe Aboraya, WMFE

The state of Florida has severed ties with Quest diagnostics after the state received nearly 75,000 COVID-19 test results in one day. The Florida Department of Health says the bulk of the test results are more than two weeks old. Read more here.

Florida announces it will lift ban on nursing home visits

The Associated Press

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced he will lift the state’s ban on visiting nursing homes. The ban has cut off vulnerable seniors from family since mid-March over fears of spreading the new coronavirus. Read more here.

UCF Athletics Welcomes Back Football Fans This Fall- But In Smaller Numbers

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

UCF Athletics will welcome back spectators to its football games this fall- but in smaller numbers. The stadium will be at quarter capacity with restrictions in place due to the pandemic. Read more here.

Marion County’s long-term care facility deaths with COVID-19 double in two weeks

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

COVID-19 trends are improving in Marion County except in the most important category, death, especially in long-term care facilities. Read more here.

More Than 60 TSA Officers at MCO Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus Since the Start of the Pandemic

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Sixty five TSA officers have tested positive for coronavirus at the Orlando International Airport since the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March. Read more here.

Here’s What Renters Need to Know About the Governor’s Eviction and Foreclosure Moratorium Extension

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the eviction and foreclosure moratorium through October 1 yesterday hours before the midnight deadline. The moratorium only applies to tenants who can prove a loss of income due to COVID-19-related hardship and it doesn’t keep landlords from filing paperwork. Read more here.