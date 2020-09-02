© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Visit Florida Launches Ad Campaign Encouraging In-State Travel

By Matthew Peddie
Published September 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT
A woman riding a horse on the beach at Amelia Island, featured in the "Day Trips in Florida" section of VisitFlorida.com. Photo Credit: Patrick Farrell / Visit Florida
Visit Florida is launching an advertising campaign aimed at encouraging in-state travel to try to help Florida’s tourism industry recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Ron DeSantis says between February and April, 1.2 million Floridians lost their jobs and nearly half of them worked in leisure and hospitality.

He hopes the campaign aimed at Floridians will help bring those jobs back and reinvigorate the state’s tourism industry.

“This is really going to be, I think, an invaluable tool to help show folks that Florida is back and that we welcome folks," said DeSantis.

The state’s tourism agency is expecting to spend around $13 million on the campaign between now and December. The ads will include digital and social media placement, as well as billboards and TV.

The announcement comes as the state is seeing a slight but steady decline in the number of daily positive coronavirus cases being reported.

