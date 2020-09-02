© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Nana and Omar Form, Neither is a Threat to the United States

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 2, 2020 at 1:36 AM EDT
Photo: Florida Storms
Two new tropical storms formed Monday - Nana and Omar, but Meteorologist Jeff Huffman says neither are a threat to the United States.

"Tropical Storm Nana could become a hurricane later today as it moves toward the coast of Honduras, then eventually makes landfall tomorrow in Belize. Tropical Storm Omar is moving out to sea east of the Carolinas and expected to dissipate in the coming days."

There are two other tropical waves in the central and eastern Atlantic that Jeff is monitoring for potential development, but those too are not expected to become threats to us in the next five days.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
