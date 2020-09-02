© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida announces it will lift ban on nursing home visits

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 2, 2020 at 1:40 AM EDT
Photo: Claudia van Zyl
Photo: Claudia van Zyl

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced he will lift the state’s ban on visiting nursing homes.

The ban has cut off vulnerable seniors from family since mid-March over fears of spreading the new coronavirus.

DeSantis said he would lift the ban in an executive order later Tuesday, following recommendations from a nursing home task force that has met in recent weeks.

The task force has recommended that nursing homes allow family members to visit their loved ones no more than two at a time, and that they wear protective gear including masks.

Facilities would need to go 14 days without any new COVID-19 cases.

Tags
coronaviruslong-term careCentral Florida Newsnursing homeHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details