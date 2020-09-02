Estimates Show Herd Immunity With COVID-19 Deadly

For months, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has faced calls to implement a statewide mask mandate. On Wednesday, Dr. Howard Kessler, President of Physicians for Social Responsibility joined that call.

Kessler said until there is a cure for COVID-19, practicing prevention is the best solution. He rejects the idea of herd immunity.

“That would mean that over 14 million Floridians would have to get infected. And almost a quarter of a million Floridians would be projected to possibly die. You can cut those estimates in half and they are still shocking,” said Kessler.

White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Scott Atlas has floated the idea of herd immunity. He joined DeSantis in the Villages earlier this week to talk about reopening schools- but at that briefing he denied advocating herd immunity.