UCF Athletics Welcomes Back Football Fans This Fall- But In Smaller Numbers

UCF Athletics will welcome back spectators to its football games this fall- but in smaller numbers. The stadium will be at quarter capacity with restrictions in place due to the pandemic.

In a message on the UCF Athletics website, VP and director of Athletics Danny White said they’re approved for 25% occupancy in the Bounce House for the first game on October 3rd, and they hope to host more fans at some point during the season.

White said selling fewer tickets means the Athletics program will take a financial hit.

The impact of fewer fans is estimated to be up to $14 million, while additional safety measures for players and staff related to coronavirus is projected to cost the program a further $2 million.

White said the athletics department has created a new fundraising program to offset the loss- so far raising about half of a $2 million goal.

Other cost saving measures include a hiring freeze for unfilled positions and delaying about $4.5 million in construction projects.

Meanwhile- UCF football coach Josh Heupel announced ten players have opted out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns.