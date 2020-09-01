© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Potential Tropical Depression Sixteen Forms in Caribbean

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 1, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT
Potential Tropical Cyclone (PTC) Sixteen formed Tuesday morning in the Caribbean south of Jamaica. This system poses no risk to the United States, but could bring some impacts to Central America and the Yucatán in the coming days.

PTC Sixteen is expected to continue on a westward track and enter into the western Caribbean Sea late Tuesday. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected to continue across Jamaica as the system moves just to the south of the island.

Conditions will begin to deteriorating in parts of northern Nicaragua, Honduras, Belize, Guatemala and the Yucatán by Wednesday.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the northern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca westward to the Guatemala-Honduras border, including Roatan Island and the Bay Islands of Honduras.

The National Hurricane Center says that additional development is expected Tuesday and on Wednesday, and a tropical depression or tropical storm could form at any time.

If the system does achieve tropical storm status it will be given the name "Nana". The earliest "n" named storm on record is Hurricane Nate which formed on September 5th, 2005.

