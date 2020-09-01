© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
More Than 60 TSA Officers at Orlando International Airport Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus Since the Start of the Pandemic

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 1, 2020 at 9:11 AM EDT
Passengers are returning to MCO, but not as quickly as expected. Photo: Isaac Babcock
TSA bag check and conveyor belts at MCO from above.

TSA officers at the airport are required to wear personal protective equipment including face masks and shields. 

Sixty five TSA officers have tested positive for coronavirus at the Orlando International Airport since the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March. 

The last case was confirmed in an email from Federal Security Director Pete Garcia late Monday. 

Garcia said the officer whose last day at the security checkpoint was August 8 will remain out of operation until they are cleared by a doctor. 

He said the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority continues to recommend officers wear PPE, engage in social distancing and practice good hygiene including frequent hand washing. The security checkpoint continues to be deep cleaned.

Miami International leads the TSA in Florida with the most coronavirus cases at 121 positive COVID-19 tests. 

 

