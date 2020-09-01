© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Little Change in the Tropics

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 1, 2020 at 3:16 AM EDT
Photo: Florida Storms
There has been little change in the tropics overnight.

Meteorologist Jeff Huffman is still watching three systems, but none are a threat to the United States at the time.

"Tropical Depression Fifteen, just east of the Carolinas, will likely stay weak and out to sea. The potential storm forming in the Caribbean is likely headed west toward Central America. And yes, there could be a new wave that develops in the far eastern Atlantic, but it would take at least a week for it to reach any land areas."

The next tropical storm names on the 2020 list are Nana, Omar and Paulette.

