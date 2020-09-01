© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida governor extends moratorium on residential evictions

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 1, 2020 at 6:28 AM EDT
Photo: Bruno Emmanuelle
Photo: Bruno Emmanuelle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has again extended a moratorium against residential evictions and foreclosures.

He did so Monday night, just hours before a previous extension was to expire, potentially giving another reprieve to scores of financially struggling Floridians who have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The extension means that residents struggling with rent and mortgages cannot be forced out of their homes until the end of the month.

Hundreds of thousands of the state's residents lost their jobs, or had their hours severely reduced, when bars, restaurants and other businesses curtailed hours because of the outbreak. About 1 million Floridians are unemployed.

