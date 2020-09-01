© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Space For Curiosity & An Observatory Goes Dark

By Brendan Byrne
Published September 1, 2020 at 12:35 PM EDT
Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken ready for launch. Photo: SpaceX
Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken ready for launch. Photo: SpaceX

Public interest in space exploration is on the rise, partly due to high-profile missions like SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, returning to human launches from the U.S. and excitement around the launch of three missions to Mars this summer.

With new interest comes questions from amateur space fans...like how did the International Space Station get built or how do astronauts go to the bathroom in space.

A new podcast from WKMG’s space reporter Emilee Speck aims to answer those questions submitted by listeners. We’ll talk with Speck about the curious nature of space exploration and how public outreach is helping diversify the space industry.

Then, an observatory has gone quiet. After suffering a snapped cable, the Arecibo observatory in Puerto Rico is offline. We’ll chat with our panel of expert scientists from the University of Central Florida about Arecibo’s role in astronomy and what it means to have such an important piece of equipment temporarily out of action.

Tags
SpaceAre We There Yet
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details