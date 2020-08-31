Your Monday Coronavirus Update: New Cases Fall Below 2,000

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Florida's Daily Case Count Falls Below 2,000

The number of new coronavirus cases in Florida has fallen below 2,000, according to the latest numbers from the Department of Health.

The Department of Health reported 1,916 new cases in Florida residents and 68 new deaths.

Some 39,000 Florida residents were tested for coronavirus on August 30th- a dip in testing from the previous three days which saw between 60,000 and 75,000 people tested each day.

The state's new case numbers have been declining since a peak in June when they were averaging nearly 12,000 a day.

Florida’s total number of cases is now over 623,471.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 11,331 people statewide.



Here's a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Appeals Court Reinstates Stay, Keeping Districts Under DOE Order In Legal Back-And-Forth With FEA

Ryan Dailey, WFSU

The back-and-forth legal battle over the state Department of Education’s order requiring schools reopen physical campuses took another turn Friday evening. A stay originally applied to Second Circuit Judge Charles Dodson’s ruling that DOE’s order was unconstitutional was reinstated by the First District Court of Appeal. Read more here.

Woman paralyzed in Florida prison wins $4.65 million settlement, seeks early release

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

A woman whose neck was broken during a prison beating is seeking a medical release after reaching a $4.65 million settlement with the Florida Department of Corrections. Read more here.

Gov. DeSantis Says He Will Expand Statewide Eviction and Foreclosure Moratorium

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he plans on extending a statewide eviction and foreclosure moratorium. The moratorium, which protects Florida residents from losing their home if they can prove COVID-19 hardship, is set to expire September 1. Read more here.

DeSantis Urges Residents, Visitors To Travel By Plane

Daniel Rivero, WLRN

During a roundtable meeting with members of the aviation industry at Fort Lauderdale International Airport Friday, Gov. DeSantis stressed that air travel is vitally important to Florida’s economy, and encouraged residents and people outside the state not to be scared to book flights. Read more here.

Harmony Middle School To Close For Two Weeks

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The Osceola County School District is closing Harmony Middle School for the next two weeks starting Monday August 31 after eleven staff members tested positive for coronavirus. Read more here.