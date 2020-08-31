© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Tropics Continue to Heat Up This Week

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 31, 2020 at 1:55 AM EDT
Photo: Florida Storms
Photo: Florida Storms

There are multiple disturbances in the tropics this morning that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring for potential development.

However, Meteorologist Jeff Huffman says none of them pose an immediate threat to the United States.

"The most likely near-term development is in the Caribbean, where forecast data strongly suggests a tropical storm could be headed for portions of Central America by midweek. A disturbance east of Florida might also develop, but it is no threat to land. And then in the far east Atlantic, there are two tropical waves that have modest potential to develop by the end of the week."

While there are no current threats, the traditional peak of hurricane season is still over a week away, and Jeff says conditions are still forecast to be favorable for above normal tropical activity across the Atlantic basin for several more weeks.

Tags
Central Florida NewsFloridastormshurricanesStorms
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details