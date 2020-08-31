© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
After Historic Polar Mission, SpaceX Eyes Another Space Coast Launch

By Brendan Byrne
Published August 31, 2020 at 9:59 AM EDT
A SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Cape canveral sent the SAOCOM 1B satellite on a polar orbit, the first southward launch from Florida since 1969. Photo: SpaceX
SpaceX is set to launch more Starlink satellites into space Tuesday morning from Kennedy Space Center. It comes just days after a historic launch Sunday.

The Starlink launch will send dozens more of SpaceX’s internet satellites into space with plans to blanket the globe with broadband internet access.

The Falcon 9 rocket launch attempt follows a successful mission Sunday. SpaceX launched an Argentinian satellite into a polar orbit -- the first southward launch from Florida since 1969.

The company successfully landed the first stage booster back at Cape Canaveral, creating a sonic boom heard throughout much of Central Florida.

Tuesday’s launch attempt is set for 9:29 a.m EST and weather remains favorable.

It’s been a busy week for launches on the Space Coast. An attempt by United Launch Alliance to launch a classified spy satellite was scrubbed Saturday. The company said it will try once more in about a week.

