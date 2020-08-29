Florida Reports 150 New COVID-19 Deaths, 3,197 Cases Known

MIAMI (AP) — Health officials in Florida are reporting 150 new deaths from COVID-19 and 3,197 new confirmed cases as the positivity rate continued to drop in the state.

The new deaths bring the average daily toll reported over the past week to 120. The number of new known cases is down from peaks averaging nearly 12,000 daily in mid-July.

The positivity rate in testing has averaged below 10 percent over the past week. The number of people being treated in Florida hospitals for COVID-19 has also been declining since highs of more than 9,500 on July 23.