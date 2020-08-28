Your Friday Coronavirus Update: DOH Reports 89 New Deaths, Nearly 4,000 New Cases

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Florida Department of Health reports 89 deaths, nearly 4,000 new cases

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Florida Department of Health reported 89 new deaths from COVID-19 among Florida residents and 3,849 new cases Friday. Statewide, 67,578 people were tested for coronavirus the previous day, for a percent positive rate of 5.7%.

More than 11,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Florida since the start of the pandemic, including 10,957 Florida residents and 142 non-residents.

Orange County has reported more than 35,000 cases and 370 deaths from COVID-19.



Here's a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Orange County Schools Will Get More Rapid Coronavirus Tests By Next Week

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Orange County Public Schools will get 1,000 rapid tests and the machines that read them next week and then will be able to refill that order as needed. Dr. Raul Pino, Health Officer for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said only symptomatic teachers and students will get tested as there are limited supplies. Read more here.

Pandemic Takes A Toll On Mental Health

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The coronavirus pandemic, with the threat of deadly disease, social isolation and disruption to daily routines and the economy is stressing people’s mental health. But the pandemic is just one stressor. Read more here.

COVID-19 Complicates Response To Hurricane Laura, Spurs Fears Of New Outbreaks

Samantha Raphelson, NPR

Texas and Louisiana were already struggling to contain the spread of the coronavirus when Hurricane Laura hit on Wednesday night, and now some experts are warning mass evacuations could be responsible for a new wave of infections. Read more here.

Judge Lifts Stay On Ruling in Teachers Union Lawsuit Over School Reopening

Danielle Prieur & Matthew Peddie, WMFE

A Leon County judge has lifted an automatic stay on his ruling in a lawsuit challenging the state’s order to reopen schools. Read more here.

Stetson University Suspends Students for Holding Parties, As 57 People Test Positive for Coronavirus

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

In an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus, Stetson University says students who hold large, unapproved parties on campus could be suspended. Within the first week back on campus, Stetson students who hosted two of these gatherings were suspended. Read more here.