The NBA And Local Consulates Open Up Coronavirus Testing Sites In Orlando on Saturday

The Central Florida Urban League has teamed up with the NBA to offer rapid testing while the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration and other Latino groups are offering PCR coronavirus testing tomorrow.



One thousand people will be tested at the Central Florida Urban League site on Saturday.

League president Glen Gilzean says the only testing site near Pine Hills is Barnett Park.

He said that’s a problem in an area where transportation was already a barrier to public health before coronavirus.

“So, imagine if you have to take a bus and let’s say it was an hour, take a bus and it takes you an hour to go get tested. And then you have to wait and then have to take the bus to get back home. Those are hurdles.”

Gilzean said the test is a saliva-based test and results are available in 24 to 48 hours. He says they’ll offer testing in Sanford next weekend.



Across town, the Puerto Rican Federal Affairs Administration in Orlando has teamed up with other Latino organizations to offer free testing at Calvario Church.

Regional Director Anthony Carrillo says the site is staffed by trained medical professionals who are bilingual in both English and Spanish.

“Our staff and the volunteers will speak both languages. So feel free to come. You don’t need an appointment to come tomorrow. It’s a drive through event.”

The testing will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and participants will receive a free face mask.

Carrillo says they plan on offering testing the last Saturday in September and November at the church with other locations opening soon in Tampa and Miami.





