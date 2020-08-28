Magic Kingdom Guests Can Wear Their Not-So-Scary Halloween Costumes in Lieu of Canceled Event

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party was canceled in June because of the pandemic.

Magic Kingdom guests of all ages will be able to wear their Halloween costumes this year between September 15 and October 31st.

Usually only children younger than 14 years of age are allowed to wear costumes at the park, but the new rule means older children and adults will be able to join in.

Costumes must be family-friendly and can’t be offensive or violent.

Only children thirteen years old and younger are allowed to wear costume masks.

Main Street USA will be decorated for Halloween and a special cavalcade will feature Mickey, Minnie and other Disney characters.

Visitors are still required to wear facial coverings, submit to temperature checks and make reservations ahead of time to enter the park.

None of the other theme parks are participating in this dress up event.

Here's a review of Disney's costume rules if your family is planning a visit:

General





"Disney reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests.

All Guests may dress as their favorite character, but may not pose for pictures or sign autographs for other Guests.

Costumes must be family-friendly and may not be obstructive, offensive, objectionable or violent.

Costumes may not contain any weapons that resemble or could easily be mistaken for an actual weapon.

Costumes may not contain sharp objects, pointed objects or materials that may accidentally strike another Guest.

Guests who do not adhere to these guidelines may be refused entry into, and/or removed from Disney parks, unless his or her costume can be modified to meet the above standards.

For Guests ages 13 and under:





Costumes and some masks may be worn, as long as the mask does not cover the entire face and provide unobstructed peripheral vision at all times with openings that allow the eyes to be fully seen.

For Guests ages 14 and older:





Layered costumes or costume props that surround the entire body are strongly discouraged and may be subject to additional security screening.

Costumes may not reach or drag on the ground. (for example, full-length Princess dresses)

Capes may be worn if the length does not go below the waist.

Themed T-shirts, blouses, sweatshirts and hats are acceptable.

Acceptable accessories include: transparent wings, plastic light sabers, toy swords and tutus. Headwear may be worn as long as it does not cover the face.

Masks of any kind may not be worn (unless they are for medical or Guest safety purposes)"

