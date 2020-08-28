Harmony Middle School in Osceola County Closes for Two Weeks

The middle school reopened only a week ago, on Aug. 24.





The Osceola County School District is closing Harmony Middle School for the next two weeks starting Aug. 31 after 11 staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

All students and teachers will transition to virtual learning until the building reopens on Sept. 14.

Superintendent Debra Pace says students already enrolled in the online program will not be affected.

“Our plan had always been to be ready to do that if we had to. It is not our first option obviously because we believe in face-to-face learning, we believe in offering choice to our parents.”

Pace says anyone who had direct contact with a staff member with coronavirus has been notified by health officials.

“And we encourage you to quarantine or stay very, very close within your family COVID circle until this quarantine period is over so that we can get a handle on this spread and it doesn’t go any further in our community.”

Pace says a limited number of laptops and hot spot devices will be available by request and students have been sent home with instructional materials.

Parents can pick up breakfasts and lunches for their children at the school via curbside pickup Monday through Friday from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

