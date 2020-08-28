Gov. DeSantis Says He Will Expand Statewide Eviction and Foreclosure Moratorium

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he plans on extending a statewide eviction and foreclosure moratorium.

The moratorium which protects Florida residents from losing their home, if they can prove COVID-19 hardship is set to expire September 1.

DeSantis says he plans on extending the executive order for another month.

“And then I will work on the moratorium. I think we probably will continue that as well.”

A nationwide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures ended July 24.

DeSantis says Floridians who qualify for the Lost Wages Assistance Program will also be able to receive an additional 300 dollars a week in unemployment benefits.

"And our hope is is that we're able to do that retroactively to the beginning of August. And hopefully just pay out a lump sum."

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, only 45,723 Floridians applied for unemployment benefits last week compared to 72,774 the week before.





