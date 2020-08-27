Your Thursday Coronavirus Update: Death Toll Nears 11,000 Even As Cases Trend Down
COVID-19 death toll among Florida residents nears 11,000 even as cases trend down
Matthew Peddie, WMFE
The Florida Department of Health reported 135 new deaths of Florida residents from COVID-19 on Thursday morning. Those deaths may have occurred days or weeks earlier according to the health department.
10,868 Florida residents and 143 non-residents have died from COVID-19.
Out of 50,342 tested the previous day, 3,300 Florida residents were positive for coronavirus, for a percent positive rate of 6.3%.
Orange County has reported more than 35,000 coronavirus cases, including residents and non-residents, and 369 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Statewide, the percent positive rate for lab tests for coronavirus has fallen from over 13% in mid July to just under 7% in mid August. ED visits for COVID-19 like illness have also fallen from more than 14,000 the week beginning July 12th to just over 4,000 the week beginning August 16th.
Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:
Lower school enrollment for start of the school year during the pandemic
Joe Byrnes, WMFE
Central Florida districts are seeing a drop in overall enrollment at the start of this school year. The enrollment includes in-person and online instruction. Read more here.
Seminole County Quarantines 179 Students, Teachers A Week After Schools Reopen
Danielle Prieur, WMFE
Twelve COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the district. 179 students and teachers at nine schools in Seminole County Public Schools have been asked to self-quarantine since campuses reopened Aug. 17. Read more here.
Floridians Will Be Able to Visit Loved Ones In Long-Term Care Facilities Without Being Tested For Coronavirus
Danielle Prieur, WMFE
DeSantis says it will be up to individual long-term facilities to decide whether they’ll require visitors to get tested, but it won’t be mandated by the state. Read more here.
Judge in mask-ordinance case cautions Sabatini against frivolous lawsuits
Joe Byrnes, WMFE
Lake County State Representative Anthony Sabatini has lost another lawsuit challenging a mask ordinance, this time in Gadsden County. Circuit Judge David Frank wrote in a ruling filed Monday that, as a lawyer, Sabatini has filed the same claims in at least four other lawsuits. Read more here.