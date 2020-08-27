© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Report: Disney guest accused of threatening guard over masks

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 27, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT
Photo: Jack O'Rourke
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Deputies say a 35-year-old man hit a security guard in the head and threatened to kill him at Epcot theme park when he was asked to follow Disney World’s mask rules.

An Orange County Sheriff's arrest report says Enrico Toro was arrested Aug. 14 on misdemeanor battery charges. The report says Toro and his family arrived at security without proper masks.

They went back to their car and returned to security, but one child still had a mask that didn't fit Disney's rules.

The report says Toro began cursing and told the guard to call police. An attorney isn't listed for him on court records.

coronavirusface maskCentral Florida NewsDisney
