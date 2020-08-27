© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Report: As Southeast Utilities Aim To Reduce Carbon Emissions, Florida Lags

By Amy Green
Published August 27, 2020 at 1:16 PM EDT
climate-change-earth-boiling-pot-of-water

A new report says that Florida utilities are behind as across the Southeast a growing number are pursuing goals of reducing carbon emissions by mid-century. 

The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy report says that while emissions are down, most plans fall short of what scientists say is needed to avoid the worst consequences of climate change.

Among the states Florida is the most behind, with Duke Energy Florida, Tampa Electric and Florida Power and Light leading the way. Here’s Heather Pohnan of SACE.

“This is due to again the high reliance on fossil gas with some coal usage still lingering.” 

The report says utilities are missing key opportunities to add solar, wind and efficiency to their portfolios. 

