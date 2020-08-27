© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Judge Lifts Stay On Ruling in Teachers Union Lawsuit, Districts Will Decide When to Reopen Schools

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 27, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT
Photo: Javier Sierra
Photo: Javier Sierra

A Leon County judge has lifted an automatic stay on his ruling in a lawsuit challenging the state’s order to reopen schools.

Earlier this week, Judge Charles Dodson sided with the teachers union, saying the Department of Education ignored the requirement of school safety and ruling the order unconstitutional.

Attorneys for Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Department of Education filed an appeal that froze the order. 

With the stay lifted, districts will get to decide when and if in-person instruction begins, without the risk of losing state funding. 

coronavirus Central Florida News schools Health
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
