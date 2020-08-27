© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida sees fewer jobless claims, COVID-19 cases

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 27, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT
Photo: Josh Appel

Florida’s jobless claims dropped by more than a third last week from the previous week as fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continues. 

On Thursday, the state also reported 139 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing Florida's overall total above 11,000. 

Florida has seen rates of new cases averaging below 3,500 a day in recent days down from peaks averaging nearly 12,000 daily in mid-July. 

The positivity rate in testing has been just under 10% the past couple of days. 

The U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday that 45,723 Floridians applied for unemployment benefits last week, a drop from 72,774 new claims filed the previous week.

