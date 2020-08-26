Seminole County Quarantines 179 Students, Teachers A Week After Schools Reopen

Twelve COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the district.

One hundred and seventy-nine students and teachers at nine schools in Seminole County Public Schools have been asked to self-quarantine since campuses reopened Aug. 17.





Eleven additional students may have to quarantine at Teague Middle School.

Spokesperson Michael Lawrence says affected teachers and students will switch to the Seminole Connect remote learning platform.

Lawrence says the decision was made out of an abundance of caution as part of safety protocols that have been put in place to contain spread and avoid an outbreak.

He says the district will likely be dealing with contact tracing and quarantine on and off throughout the year as part of face-to-face learning.