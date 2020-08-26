© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
No Immediate Change To Orange County Schools After Judge Rules Reopening Order Unconstitutional

By Amy Green
Published August 26, 2020 at 6:30 AM EDT
Karen Castor Dentel, OCPS 2020-08-25 - School Board Meeting. Image: YouTube screenshot /OCPS
Karen Castor Dentel, OCPS 2020-08-25 - School Board Meeting. Image: YouTube screenshot /OCPS

Orange County Public Schools leaders say there won’t be any immediate changes at schools as a lawsuit aimed at keeping schools closed winds through the courts. 

That’s after a judge found that a state order mandating that schools reopen was  unconstitutional. The DeSantis administration is appealing the ruling. 

School leaders say they must wait for the litigation to be resolved before making any changes. 

During last night’s school board meeting, member Karen Castor Dentel acknowledged the frustrations of many parents and teachers. 

“A lot of the issues that people are frustrated with today are because of the illogical mandate that was thrust upon us by threat of losing $22.5 million a month or about $100 million for this semester. And it’s going to be hard to operate a school district on that money,” she said. 

Brick-and-mortar schools in Orange County reopened August 21st. Some 30% of students and teachers indicated a preference for face-to-face learning. 

pandemic FEA lawsuit Central Florida News schools OCPS Health Ron DeSantis
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
