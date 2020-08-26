Judge in mask-ordinance case cautions Sabatini against frivolous lawsuits

Lake County State Representative Anthony Sabatini has lost another lawsuit challenging a mask ordinance, this time in Gadsden County.

Circuit Judge David Frank wrote in a ruling filed Monday that, as a lawyer, Sabatini has filed the same claims in at least four other lawsuits. A judge in Leon County has also ruled against him.

Judge Frank asked "when is enough enough?"

He advised Sabitini to consider that, at some point, he could be sanctioned for filing frivolous lawsuits.

The Howey-in-the-Hills Republican frequently minimizes the COVID-19 pandemic on Twitter and attacks government mitigation efforts.

Responding in a text, Sabatini said the judge's advice misrepresents the law and is "close to being a personal political statement." He says an appeal was filed on Wednesday.