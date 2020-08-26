© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Judge in mask-ordinance case cautions Sabatini against frivolous lawsuits

By Joe Byrnes
Published August 26, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT
A judge has upheld a Gadsden County's mask mandate following a lawsuit by filed by attorney Anthony Sabatini, a Republican lawmaker from Howey-in-the-Hills. Photo: Joe Byrnes
A judge has upheld a Gadsden County's mask mandate following a lawsuit by filed by attorney Anthony Sabatini, a Republican lawmaker from Howey-in-the-Hills. Photo: Joe Byrnes

Lake County State Representative Anthony Sabatini has lost another lawsuit challenging a mask ordinance, this time in Gadsden County.

Circuit Judge David Frank wrote in a ruling filed Monday that, as a lawyer, Sabatini has filed the same claims in at least four other lawsuits. A judge in Leon County has also ruled against him.

Judge Frank asked "when is enough enough?"

He advised Sabitini to consider that, at some point, he could be sanctioned for filing frivolous lawsuits.

The Howey-in-the-Hills Republican frequently minimizes the COVID-19 pandemic on Twitter and attacks government mitigation efforts.

Responding in a text, Sabatini said the judge's advice misrepresents the law and is "close to being a personal political statement." He says an appeal was filed on Wednesday.

Tags
Anthony SabatinicoronavirusLake County floridaCentral Florida NewsHealth
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details