NBA Playoff Games Called Off Amid Player Protest

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — All three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice.

Called off: Games between Milwaukee and Orlando, Houston and Oklahoma City and the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland.

The NBA said all three games would be rescheduled, yet did not say when.





The dramatic series of moves began when the Bucks — the NBA’s team from Wisconsin, a state rocked in recent days by the shooting by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, of Jacob Blake, a Black man — didn’t take the floor for their game against the Magic.

The teams were set to begin Game 5 of their series shortly after 4 p.m. EST, with the Bucks needing a win to advance to the second round.

Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice President Alex Lasry tweeted his support for the players.





Players had been discussing boycotting games in the bubble after the shooting of Jacob Blake. More discussions were expected Wednesday, but even before that the Bucks apparently decided they would act. Magic players and referees were on the floor for the game but Milwaukee never took the floor.

The Orlando Magic tweeted a statement expressing support for the Bucks and condemning "bigotry, racial injustice and the unwarranted use of violence by police against people of color."



