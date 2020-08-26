© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Astronaut Jerry Carr, Last Commander Of First U.S. Space Station, Dies at 88

By Brendan Byrne
Published August 26, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT
NASA Astronaut Jerry Carr commanded SkyLab 4, the last mission of the first U.S. space station. Photo: NASA &amp; Carr family
NASA Astronaut Jerry Carr commanded SkyLab 4, the last mission of the first U.S. space station. Photo: NASA & Carr family

Former NASA astronaut and the final commander of America's first space space station Gerald "Jerry" Carr has died.

Carr was selected as an astronaut in 1966 as a part of the Apollo program, although he never flew to the moon. Instead, he supported the crew of Apollo 8 and 12 as CAPCOM relaying information between mission control and the crew.

Carr would fly to space in 1973 commanding SkyLab 4, the third and final SkyLab mission. Carr, along with a crew of two others, launched from Kennedy Space Center and spent a then-record 84 days in space. He logged more than 15 hours spacewalking outside the orbiting workshop.

The biomedical and scientific data collected from SkyLab led to the development of future space stations like the International Space Station and helped prove that humans could live for extended periods of time in space.

"We are all enormously proud of his legacy as a true space pioneer and of the lasting impact of his historic mission aboard America’s first space station," said Carr's family in a statement.

Before NASA, Carr served in the Marine Corps. He was inducted into the Astronaut Hall of Fame at Kennedy Space Center in 1977.

Carr was 88 years old.

 

Tags
SpaceNational
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details