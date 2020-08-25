More Than 1,400 Residents and Landlords Applied for the Orange County Eviction Diversion Program Tuesday

The portal will remain open until funds run out.

1,461 tenants and landlords have started the Orange County Eviction Diversion Program application process in the last few hours.

Mayor Jerry Demings’ Chief of Staff Roseann Harrington says the portal will continue to be open until the county gets through the 20 million dollars it received from the CARES Act.

“So they can apply any day or night time, when they get off work, the middle of the night, whatever they want to do. The portal is open 24/7.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/13003-clip.wav"][/audio]

Harrington says residents who aren’t eligible for the program should still reach out to the county for help.

“Now, for those who are still having challenges, they can talk to the Orange County Bar and they will refer them to Legal Aid or Community Legal Services.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/13004_DIVERSION_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Harrington says tenants need an eviction notice or an invitation to apply.

Either the tenant or landlord can begin the application, but both must agree to participate.

To apply or read more about the program, click on the link.

