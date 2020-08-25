© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
More Than 1,400 Residents and Landlords Applied for the Orange County Eviction Diversion Program Tuesday

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 25, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT
Photo: Chris Ross Harris
Photo: Chris Ross Harris

The portal will remain open until funds run out.

1,461 tenants and landlords have started the Orange County Eviction Diversion Program application process in the last few hours.

Mayor Jerry Demings’ Chief of Staff Roseann Harrington says the portal will continue to be open until the county gets through the 20 million dollars it received from the CARES Act.

“So they can apply any day or night time, when they get off work, the middle of the night, whatever they want to do. The portal is open 24/7.”

Harrington says residents who aren’t eligible for the program should still reach out to the county for help. 

“Now, for those who are still having challenges, they can talk to the Orange County Bar and they will refer them to Legal Aid or Community Legal Services.”

Harrington says tenants need an eviction notice or an invitation to apply.

Either the tenant or landlord can begin the application, but both must agree to participate.

To apply or read more about the program, click on the link.
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
