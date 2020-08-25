Florida Polytechnic University Opens Office of Diversity and Inclusion

The changes come after widespread Black Lives Matter protests this summer after the death of George Floyd.

Florida Polytechnic University in DeLand has announced its first-ever Office of Diversity and Inclusion will open this fall semester.

The Office will support students and staff of different races, ethnicities, genders, sexualities and faiths.

Staff will work with human resources to develop programs that support diversity beginning with a survey of the current environment on-campus.

Rick Maxey will lead the office. He says he hopes guest speakers and cultural events reduce the feelings of loneliness and isolation some underrepresented groups can feel at college.

In a statement, Maxey said, “We want to ensure that everyone at Florida Poly sees a reflection of themselves and realizes that they matter, and their contributions matter.”

For more information, email the office at DiversityAndInclusion@floridapoly.edu.