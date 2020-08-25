© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Polytechnic University Opens Office of Diversity and Inclusion

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 25, 2020 at 9:34 AM EDT
Photo: Rick Maxey
Photo: Rick Maxey

The changes come after widespread Black Lives Matter protests this summer after the death of George Floyd. 

Florida Polytechnic University in DeLand has announced its first-ever Office of Diversity and Inclusion will open this fall semester.

The Office will support students and staff of different races, ethnicities, genders, sexualities and faiths.

Staff will work with human resources to develop programs that support diversity beginning with a survey of the current environment on-campus. 

Rick Maxey will lead the office. He says he hopes guest speakers and cultural events reduce the feelings of loneliness and isolation some underrepresented groups can feel at college.

In a statement, Maxey said, “We want to ensure that everyone at Florida Poly sees a reflection of themselves and realizes that they matter, and their contributions matter.”

For more information, email the office at DiversityAndInclusion@floridapoly.edu.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details