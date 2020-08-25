Fishkind Conversations: Making Sense Of Pandemic Jobs Numbers

Jobs numbers during the pandemic can seem confusing, as if the data points conflict with one another.

For example, Florida just reported an uptick of 80,000 jobs in July, with big gains at theme parks, healthcare and professional services.

But the unemployment rate also increased - it stands at 11 percent statewide. It's even higher across Central Florida.

90.7’s economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind helps 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston make sense of the data, and explains we have a long recovery ahead of us.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.