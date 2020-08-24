Newsnight: More Schools Reopen in Florida Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
This week on Newsnight, as more schools reopen across the region, we’ll discuss the latest on Florida’s controversial move to start in-person classes. As the state suspends the alcohol vendor license for several Orlando bars for failing to follow social distancing rules, we’ll have the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic. And we’ll look at mail-in voting in Florida.
Aired on WUCF: August 21, 2020
