Newsnight: More Schools Reopen in Florida Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 24, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT
Photo: Sonya Lynne

Catch a new episode of WUCF TV’s NewsNight on WMFE & WMFV at 6:30 p.m. Mondays.

This week on Newsnight, as more schools reopen across the region, we’ll discuss the latest on Florida’s controversial move to start in-person classes. As the state suspends the alcohol vendor license for several Orlando bars for failing to follow social distancing rules, we’ll have the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic. And we’ll look at mail-in voting in Florida.

Aired on WUCF: August 21, 2020

About the show: NewsNight is a weekly program that gathers journalists from a variety of media outlets across the Central Florida area to dive deep into issues that have a wide-ranging impact on our community. Each week, topics will range from evergreen concerns, like education or the environment, to issues with important timely impact.

Learn more about our partnership with WUCF TV.

