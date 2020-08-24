© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County Eviction Diversion Program Portal Opens Tuesday Morning, Funds are Limited

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 24, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT
Photo: Tom Rumble
Orange County’s eviction diversion program begins tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. for anyone facing imminent eviction due to coronavirus-related loss of income. 


Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said the application process is a first-come, first ready process. 

Demings recommends gathering all supporting documents before the portal opens at 9 a.m.

“By that we mean whoever completes their application and submits it with all supportive documents in a timely manner will stand a better chance of being included on the list of eligible applicants.”

Demings said that includes an Orange County resident proof of ID, copy of the lease agreement, two bank statements, and proof of COVID-19-related hardship. 

“It’s important to get the application in as quickly as possible. We ask our members of the public to remember there are limited funds available and that is why we want residents and landlords to be ready when the portal opens.”

The program could serve anywhere from 5,000 to 8,000 renters.

For more information or to apply,click on the link.

If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.

evictionCentral Florida NewsOrange CountyHealth
