Marco Could Weaken Over Louisiana, While Laura is Forecast to Become A Hurricane

Tropical Storm Marco is moving northwest through the central Gulf of Mexico toward the Louisiana coast, but it's spreading heavy rain through the western Florida Panhandle.

Tropical Storm Laura is set to emerge in the Gulf of Mexico tonight after tracking near Cuba this afternoon.

Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne continues to follow both storms.

"Two to 6 inches of rain is likely to cause local flood concerns, particularly from Panama City to Pensacola, from Marco through tonight. The Florida Keys are expected to experience brief tropical storm force gusts through tonight from Laura as its center passes into the Gulf of Mexico." The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center calls for Marco to weaken over Louisiana on Tuesday. Laura has top sustained winds of 60 mph, and is forecast to become a hurricane by Tuesday afternoon. Forecasters say Laura is expected to make landfall as a strengthening hurricane on the upper Texas or Louisiana Gulf coasts late Wednesday night or Thursday morning.