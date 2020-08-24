© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Marco Could Weaken Over Louisiana, While Laura is Forecast to Become A Hurricane

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 24, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT
Photo: Florida Storms
Tropical Storm Marco is moving northwest through the central Gulf of Mexico toward the Louisiana coast, but it's spreading heavy rain through the western Florida Panhandle.

Tropical Storm Laura is set to emerge in the Gulf of Mexico tonight after tracking near Cuba this afternoon.

Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne continues to follow both storms.
"Two to 6 inches of rain is likely to cause local flood concerns, particularly from Panama City to Pensacola, from Marco through tonight. The Florida Keys are expected to experience brief tropical storm force gusts through tonight from Laura as its center passes into the Gulf of Mexico." The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center calls for Marco to weaken over Louisiana on Tuesday. Laura has top sustained winds of 60 mph, and is forecast to become a hurricane by Tuesday afternoon. Forecasters say Laura is expected to make landfall as a strengthening hurricane on the upper Texas or Louisiana Gulf coasts late Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
