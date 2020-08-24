© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Laura Could Hurt Prices at the Pump for Floridians If Storm Hits Refineries in Louisiana, Texas

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 24, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT
Photo: Diego Carneiro
Florida drivers are paying 2.75 a gallon for gas on average with some folks filling up at the pump as low as 2 dollars a gallon.

But that could change if Tropical Storm Laura hits refineries in Louisiana and Texas where projections have her currently headed.

AAA’s Mark Jenkins says if operations take a direct hit, gas could jump as much as five to ten cents per gallon in Florida. 

“So, I think the concern is if there is to be any damage to the refineries, if there are any long term consequences because of this storm, then you could see gas prices increase as a result.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/13016_GAS-PRICES_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

He says otherwise, he expects gas prices to remain low because of coronavirus.

“I think the pandemic definitely balances things out because gasoline demand is well below what it was this time last year. So, there’s not as much as a strain on gasoline supplies and as much of a strain on refineries to keep up with any demands.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/13017_GAS-PRICES_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Jenkins recommends Floridians have a hurricane plan in place as the season is expected to be more active than normal. 

Laura is the earliest "L" named storm on record in the Atlantic.
If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
