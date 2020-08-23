© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
No Significant Change To Laura's Track As It Approaches Gulf Of Mexico

By Matthew Peddie
Published August 23, 2020 at 5:34 AM EDT
Tropical Storm Laura was passing through Hispaniola Sunday morning, producing strong winds and torrential amounts of rainfall.

Land interaction with the Greater Antilles should continue to keep Laura at Tropical Storm strength, but extreme south Florida could expect some heavy rainfall and gusty winds from the outer bands through Tuesday before Laura exits into the Gulf.

Tropical Storm Marco is approaching central parts of the Gulf, and quickly gaining strength. Hurricane warnings are up for the Louisiana coastline, as Marco could make landfall Monday afternoon.

