Florida Keys lift evacuation as Laura moves west

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 23, 2020 at 8:46 AM EDT
Photo: Florida Storms
Photo: Florida Storms

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Keys ended its partial evacuation after Tropical Storm Laura's projected path moved away from the islands.

Monroe County emergency managers said Sunday that boats, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, trailers and campers are no longer being asked to leave the island chain.

They are recommending that those who live on boats find shelter on land as seas are expected to be rough as Laura passes to the west into the Gulf of Mexico.

They also asked that those who had already evacuated wait until Tuesday before returning.

Laura Central Florida News hurricane tropical storm Storms
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
