Laura Barely Remains A Tropical Storm With 40 Mile An Hour Winds

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 22, 2020 at 8:04 AM EDT
Some good news for Florida on the storm front.

This afternoon, Laura barely remains a tropical storm with 40 mile an hour winds. However the system is dumping inches of rain on Puerto Rico and creating a threat of mudslides and flooding. Laura is expected to track over Hispaniola and Cuba Sunday and Monday, where mountainous terrain will likely weaken the system. Laura should exit northwestern Cuba sometime Monday, and pass into the Gulf. During this time, outer bands could lash the Lower Keys with torrential rain. Tropical storm wind gusts, storm surge flooding, and isolated tornadoes will be possible in the Lower Keys on Monday.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
