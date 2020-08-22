© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida hospitals lose billions due to pandemic measures

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 22, 2020 at 6:12 AM EDT
Photo: Javier Matheu
MIAMI (AP) — Florida hospitals say they've collectively lost nearly $4 billion in the past four months because of the coronavirus.

Hospitals around the state say they're hemorrhaging money due to increased staffing costs, testing and other protective equipment.

They've also lost revenue from patients delaying care or canceling elective surgeries. The state health department reported Friday 5,684 new confirmed cases and 119 new deaths from the virus.

Officials say that among the people testing for the coronavirus, fewer than 10% are infected with the virus.

