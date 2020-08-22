On Saturday, Florida again tops 100 coronavirus deaths; hospitalizations fall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is reporting mixed statistics on the coronavirus outbreak. It again recorded more than 100 deaths Saturday but also saw its number of infections and hospitalizations continue falling.

The state recorded 106 confirmed coronavirus deaths Saturday, the 17th time in August that the state has exceeded 100 recorded fatalities in a day.

There are some positive signs, too. The state reported 4,300 new cases Saturday, continuing a downward trend that has seen the number drop from above 10,000 new cases per day a month ago.

Hospitalizations have also been declining. There were about 4,800 patients being treated Saturday, compared to 9,500 a month ago.