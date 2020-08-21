Orange County Eviction Diversion Program Begins Tuesday, Application Open to Renters and Landlords

Orange County’s eviction diversion program funded by a $20 million grant from the CARES Act will begin on Tuesday. The program is not a rental assistance program, but an alternative to eviction for landlords and renters.

The landlord and renter must both agree to participate in the program that will pay up to $4,000 in missed rent payments.

Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida will run the program with Orange County and the Orange County Bar Association.

CLSMF CEO Jeff Harvey says to be eligible, renters must prove an imminent danger of eviction caused by pandemic-related loss of income.

“But you still have to be willing to show that you can pay rent for at least two months going forward and so the people that are absolutely the right people for the program are ones that aren't completely unemployed, that do have some income maybe just not enough and have a willing landlord.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/rent-clip-one.wav"][/audio]

Harvey says applicants must provide adequate documentation on their first appointment with the team.

“So what the program requires, if they're going to participate in the program, it requires a copy of lease, it requires proof of income, it requires that you demonstrate that you are in danger of eviction. ”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/rent-clip-two.wav"][/audio]

Harvey says landlords must agree to discontinue the eviction process, waive missed payments and fees and not raise rent until after December 31, 2020.

Tenants or landlords can begin the application process.

If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.