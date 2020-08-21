© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
New Indictment For Former Tax Collector Joel Greenberg

By Matthew Peddie
Published August 21, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT
Joel M. Greenberg. File photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Joel M. Greenberg. File photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

New federal charges have been filed against former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg. The new indictment includes a charge of child sex trafficking. 

According to the indictment, Greenberg obtained personal information from the Florida Driver and Vehicle Identification Database, including information about individuals with whom he was engaged in “sugar daddy” relationships. 

The charges allege that sometime in 2017, Greenberg used information to “facilitate his efforts to engage in commercial sex acts” with a girl between the ages of 14 and 18. 

He’s also charged with using driver’s licenses that had been surrendered to the tax collector’s office to create fake driver’s licenses. 

In a statement, Greenberg’s attorney Vincent Citro said Greenberg denies the allegations. 
We vigorously deny the allegations in the second superseding indictment. The government will not be able to prove this case, and we look forward to prevailing at trial.
Greenberg already faces charges of stalking and identity theft, in what federal prosecutors described as a smear campaign against a political opponent.

He resigned from his position as tax collector after he was arrested in June. 

Tags
child sex traffickingstalkingfederal chargesCentral Florida NewsJoel Greenberg
Matthew Peddie
