© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Laura Expected to Bring Tropical Storm Conditions to South Florida

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT
download-5-2

The tropical depression east of the Leeward Islands intensified into Tropical Storm Laura Friday morning.

The National Hurricane Center says Laura will track over the Caribbean Islands this weekend, which should inhibit rapid intensification. However, meteorologist Jeff Huffman says that tropical storm conditions are still expected in portions of South Florida.

"Let's remember, there is still time for this forecast to change - after all, the storm just became better organized today. At the very least, there's a good chance tropical storm conditions could be experienced in the Florida Keys and possibly as far east as Miami by Monday morning."
Jeff says that any possible impacts in Southwest Florida would most likely occur Monday afternoon and night, moving up the coast toward Tampa Monday night or early Tuesday.

Tags
tropical depressionLauraCentral Florida Newstropical stormStorms
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details